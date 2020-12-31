Single ticket wins $9.8 million Powerball jackpot on New Year’s Eve

A mystery Australian in New South Wales is beginning 2021 as a multi-millionaire after winning the $9.8 million New Year’s Eve Powerball draw.

The only division one winning entry was bought in Wagga Wagga at the Lucky Crow Lotto and because it was unregistered officials at The Lott have no way of contacting the ticket holder.

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1285 were 1, 11, 28, 8, 7, 2 and 16. The Powerball was 7.

The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said he was eager to unite the mystery winner with their giant prize.

A Powerball lottery ticket. (Supplied)

“A Wagga Wagga resident or visitor is destined for a much more rewarding 2021 after pocketing more than $9.8 million tonight – they just need to check their ticket and realise they’re the multi-millionaire we’re searching for,” he said.

“Surely becoming a multi-millionaire on New Year’s Eve would give you an extra reason to celebrate tonight … and for many days, weeks and months to come.

“Make sure you check your wallet, handbag, fridge door, or anywhere else you may have stored your tickets. Previous winners have found valuable tickets in all sorts of places.”

In the financial year to June 30, 2020, 14 Powerball division one winners pocketed more than $526.29 million in prize money.

It included a $150 million jackpot, the largest prize ever offered by an Australian lottery game, which was shared by three division one winners.