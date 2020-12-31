Should you buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus wireless charging dock?

Best answer: If you’re going to pick up an Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus, you should absolutely plan to get the wireless charging dock accessory. Not only does it wirelessly charge the tablet, but it basically turns it into an Echo Show device when docked.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is one of the best value tablets available. When you compare the Amazon Fire HD 8 vs. the 8 Plus, the biggest differences come down to the amount of RAM, faster-charging speed, and wireless charging capabilities in the HD 8 Plus. Therefore, it stands to reason that if you’re going to spend the extra $20 or so on the more premium model, you’re going to want to take advantage of its most compelling feature — wireless charging. To do that, you’ll need to pick up the wireless charging dock. Makes sense, right? You can still charge the tablet via USB-C cable, which is helpful when you’re away from the dock. However, when you’re at home, you’re going to enjoy having this convenient accessory handy.

Aside from that justification, the wireless charging dock accessory has a couple of other functions that make it a worthy purchase. For starters, once you get in the habit of placing your tablet on the charger, you’ll very unlikely to misplace it! It may sound silly, but I’m constantly misplacing my gadgets and devices, and having this wireless charging dock has certainly helped me keep track of my Fire HD 8 Plus.

The wireless charging dock transforms your Fire HD 8 Plus into an Echo Show device!

The other compelling reason to get this accessory is that it allows your Fire HD 8 Plus to remain in Show Mode without draining its battery. Show Mode is a feature that you can enable in Amazon Fire tablets that converts them to perform like the best Echo Show devices while they are docked. Except with this combination, you get the best of both worlds — a fantastic tablet and a smart screen.

If you don’t currently own an Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus and are interested in this combo, you might want to consider purchasing them together in a bundle. I am confident that you’ll find the Fire HD 8 Plus to be one of the best Android tablets for the money.