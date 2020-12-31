Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Have Very Different Reviews of Their Romantic Beach Trip

Recently, fans have been speculating that Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess might be dating Brian Austin Green. After his messy breakup with Megan Fox, Green has been linked to several women, but his potential relationship with Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess may be more serious than the rest as the two just went on a romantic getaway together. But it seems that they may have had different feelings about the trip.

Brian Austin Green’s messy breakup

Green had been married to Fox since 2010 before the two announced their split this year. Though they have broken up before, this time seems a bit more permanent as Fox has moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker).

Green opened up about the split on the May 18 episode of his podcast, With Brian Austin Green.

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” he said. “There’s the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach. I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds…she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Green was aware of Baker before he and Fox decided to split.

“She met this guy, Colson, on set…I’ve never met him…Megan and I have talked about him,” Green said. “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green dating rumors

Burgress recently revealed to Us Weekly that there was someone special in her life.

“I actually am not on the market anymore,” she said. “But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

Though she seemed excited about the relationship, Burgess did not reveal the identity of her new partner.

“I thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream it from the mountain tops,” she said. “And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

How are they both enjoying the vacation?

Burgess and Green were recently spotted at LAX heading on vacation with one another. Now, each of them has posted a picture from the romantic getaway.

Burgess was relatively sentimental about her new partner in the caption of her photo.

“First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime. ♥️ Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let’s go,” she captioned a photo of herself by the beach.

Green was more focused on the scenery.

“Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean,” he captioned a picture of him by the ocean.

Neither Burgess or Green has explicitly commented on their relationship or confirmed that they are seeing one another but their photos were taken from almost identical locations.