Scotland faces ‘greatest weather threat in 10 years’ as winter freeze could continue until February

Snow and ice could cause carnage as the worst winter freeze in 10 years is set to hit Scotland.

A New Year yellow weather warning was issued north of the border ahead of a freezing Hogmanay.

And four inches of snow and sheet ice is expected to plague the UK as part of a cold snap which could see temperatures plummet as low as -15C.

Roads and pavements could be turned into deadly skating-rinks during a month-long mega-freeze.







(Image: Met Office.)



And, as reported in The Mirror, the elderly and vulnerable are being urged to take care as the mercury plummets in what has been called ‘the greatest threat posed by the weather in 10 years’.

The freezing conditions – sweeping in from Russia and Eastern Europe – could also disrupt rail and air services and people are being warned of possible power cuts and road closures and delays.

Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, said: “This is the greatest threat posed by the weather at this of year since the big freeze of 2010/11.

“We are expecting a north-easterly and easterly feed with air coming in from Russia and the surrounding regions.







(Image: Getty Images)



“This will bring some very low temperatures and snow, and overall, this is looking like the most notable snow event for a decade.

“So far snow has affected only some regions, but this will change over the next few days with more widespread, and at times heavy, wintry showers expected.”

Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the Baltic region amid growing fears the killer Beast from the East in 2018 could rear its ugly head.

High pressure over Greenland will keep milder Atlantic conditions at bay while funnelling Polar air in from Russia and the Baltic region.







(Image: Daily Record)



Mr Dale said: “The beast is getting closer and at the moment it is stretching its claws across from the east towards Britain.

“While the Atlantic weather is currently being held back by high pressure over Greenland, if this weakens it will allow more moist air into the UK where it will clash with cold air.

“This is something we will be keeping our eyes on as this could bring the very real risk of a major snow event later in January.

“This is looking like turning into a lengthy cold spell lasting at least into the middle of January.”

Some forecasters believe it could be February before the cold eases its grip with snowstorms and sub-zero temperatures likely through next month

James Madden – of Long-forecasters Exacta Weather – said brutal Atlantic storms are threatening to whip up major snow events, leading to a month-long mega-freeze.

He said: “January looks set to continue with the cold theme and although snow will be a feature for many, another risk would be ice storms which will develop as stormy weather pushes in off the Atlantic.

“When these clash with cold air across the UK there will be a risk of heavy snow, this will make for hazardous conditions on the roads.

“January is now looking like it will turn out colder than average.”

The Government has issued weather warnings for the weekend as northerly winds batter Britain, and snow and ice alerts cover much of the Scotland for the next three days.

And drivers are being urged to take care on the roads due to icy conditions being forecast overnight.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times.

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

A spokesman for The Weather Company (IBM) added: “On occasion snow will come down to lower levels bringing several centimetres to even lower levels.

“It looks like colder than average temperatures will continue into early January.”

And the forecasts are so bad for down south that Public Health England (PHE) issued a ‘severe weather action’ health alert.

Snow, which has already blanketed parts of the UK, is expected to spread widely through the next hours, with London and the southeast now on the snow hit list.

Dr Ishani Kar-Purkayastha, PHE’s public health consultant, said: “Cold weather can be bad for your health.

“Heat your home to at least 18 Celsius if you can, particularly if you have reduced mobility, are 65 and over, or have a health condition such as heart or lung disease.”