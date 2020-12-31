Save $50 and get typing with Corsair’s K95 Platinum RGB mechanical keyboard

Best Buy’s top deal for Deal of the Day features the Corsair K95 Platinum RGB Cherry MX Speed mechanical gaming keyboard on sale for $109.99. The savings are only available in the Gunmetal color, and this price is $50 less than the black version and $60 off what it normally sells for. It’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen, too, considering the K95 is one of Corsair’s premium keyboards and rarely drops in price. The last deal we shared outside of major sales events was a similar drop back in March.

The Gunmetal color adds some value to this as it’s normally the black one that goes on sale. The gunmetal keyboard is sold out at some retailers like Amazon and going for as much as $200 in other places like Adorama, so you’re saving a ton here.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The Corsair K95 mechanical keyboard is built to last you forever and comes with an aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame that’s super durable. If you use your computer a lot or game heavily, you want a keyboard that isn’t going to give under the pressure. It also uses Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches, which are some of the fastest switches made and have super durable gold contacts. The faster switches give you improved performance and precise timing. The keyboard also has full-key rollover and 100% anti-ghosting so you’ll never lose a keystroke no matter how fast you type.

It also comes with six programmable G keys on the side that let you set in-game macros. You can customize the macros to perform a single keystroke or complex functions and multi-key combos. You can also program the lighting with dyanmic multi-color per key backlighting. Adjust each key’s color and brightness level. Control 19 zones on the top edge light bar and set dramatic animations. Plus, with 8MB of onboard profile storage you can save three profiles with all your custom macros and lighting. Use these wherever you go as long as it’s on a Windows PC.