Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.81% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.81%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al-Ahsa Development Co. (SE:), which rose 7.14% or 1.32 points to trade at 19.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Ash-Sharqiyah Development Company (SE:) added 5.69% or 5.10 points to end at 94.70 and Bawan (SE:) was up 4.90% or 1.16 points to 24.84 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (SE:), which fell 3.96% or 0.90 points to trade at 21.80 at the close. Saudi Company for Hardware (SE:) declined 3.80% or 2.30 points to end at 58.20 and Al Sorayai Trading,amp;Industrial Group (SE:) was down 3.70% or 3.80 points to 99.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 158 to 37 and 8 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al-Ahsa Development Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 7.14% or 1.32 to 19.80. Shares in Bawan (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 4.90% or 1.16 to 24.84.

Crude oil for February delivery was down 0.79% or 0.38 to $48.02 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March fell 0.83% or 0.43 to hit $51.20 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.47% or 8.90 to trade at $1902.30 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.13% to 4.6071, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7516.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 89.570.