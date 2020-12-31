Samsung releases the first official teaser for Galaxy S21 – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Consumer electronics giant Samsung is getting ready for the launch of its next-generation flagship S-series of smartphones. The company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 series on January 14,2021. A head of the official launch the company took to its YouTube account to post the first teaser for Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung has posted a video which does not talk much about the upcoming device but it reflects upon the history of Samsung Galaxy S series. The video starts with the first Galaxy S series smartphone and then talks about the highlights of other S series devices such as splashproof Samsung Galaxy S5, curved screen Galaxy S6 and the punch hold camera of the Galaxy S10. And the video finally ends with a message which reads, ‘A new Galaxy awaits’.







The US models of the smartphones will be powered by the recently launched an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. On the other hand, it is expected that the company will launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 series with Exynos 2100 processor in Asian markets. The Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones will run Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box topped with the company’s own later One UI 3.1.

Meanwhile, Samsung has started taking pre-order reservations in the US for the Galaxy S21 series.

The customers in the US can register for pre-order of the Galaxy S21 series in the US within the Samsung Shop app. To register the customers will have to open the app and then tap on the Reserve Now button placed on the new banner image. After this, you will be redirected to a pre-order registration page which will highlight all the terms and conditions of the offer.

