Samsung Galaxy A32 5G spotted in Bluetooth certification website, reveals model number and other details – Mobiles News

Samsung working on another affordable 5G smartphone is not a secret anymore. Several rumours and leaks have already established the existence of an affordable 5G smartphone likely to be named as Galaxy A32 5G from Samsung. According to a report by GizmoChina, the smartphone has surfaced online in the Bluetooth SIG authority database, that confirms several important details about the upcoming smartphone.

The listing once again confirms the smartphone name as

Galaxy A32 5G and this time it also reveals the model number associated with the moniker. As per the listing, the handset carries the model number SM-A326B, SM-A326_DS and SM-B326BR_DS which suggest that we might get to see different variants of the smartphone separated based on RAM and storage or some other features like camera, display size, etc. There might also be a 4G variant of the phone aimed towards some markets.

The database listing confirms that the alleged Galaxy A32 5G smartphone will feature Bluetooth 5.0.

As far as specifications are concerned, several leaks and rumours have suggested that the smartphone is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch display panel with waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it will pack a Dimensity 720 processor and it will be backed by a 5000mAh battery.

