RPGs you should play if you love Monster Hunter: World

Don’t write this one off just yet. When you compare The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to something like Monster Hunter: World, you’re not comparing apples to apples. However, the title still has many elements that are similar and comparable. That might be why Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate even had a crossover with that particular Zelda universe.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild takes a different approach than Monster Hunter: World. For one, the title is undeniably an open world action-adventure game. Secondly, there is a lot of debate as to whether The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be considered an RPG. The title definitely borrows conventional elements from classic RPG systems, such as armor sets with stats. For many fans, it’s close enough.

The game is littered with hidden mini-bosses that players can come across while adventuring across the landscape. Just in like the other games, they tend to drop some pretty good loot too.

If you want to explore a vast world crawling with all kinds of monsters and treasure, give this game a chance. Even though its DNA is different from Monster Hunter: World, you won’t be disappointed.