Royce Da 5’9 Claps Back At ‘Mr. 5 Mics’ Benzino!!

As usual, if anybody steps up to diss Eminem, Royce Da 5’9 addresses them — and Benzino is not different.

Over the weekend and into this week, Benzino has been dissing Eminem and his fans and supporters. Royce has had enough.

“I can’t wait till Benzino get on Clubhouse,” Royce wrote.” A Front row seat to the most obligatory pseudo toxic masculine tough guy talk the world has ever seen. Please Clap for this hoe ass n*gga so he can try to move on. He stuck in 06. Thank you… Peace, Peace.”

Benzino caught wind of Royce’s diss and clapped back:

“N*gga it took that long to answer you F*cking slave,” he wrote. “after you finish washing his drawers and sucking his dick holla at me. You the biggest coon in hip you sellout. How cam you be Malcom X and Sambo joe at the same damn time? I’m not Lil pump u f*ck boi.”

He continued, “I didn’t think it would take you this long to put your Kkkrakka cape on, you trying to look good in front of other side but they don’t f*ck wit u either bozo How come u never said nothing about the racist tapes mepro black. The world knows your marshals lap dog.”

He added: “@Royceda59 you had EMs platform this long and still irrelevant? You still ain’t blown? You been sucking his dick so long you forgot that ur an artist too. It wasn’t t long ago when you going at him so now u think n*ggas won’t go at him because of u? U a whole P*ssy our here.”

Royce simply responded with the following message: