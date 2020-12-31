The ‘X-Men: The First Class’ actor reveals himself as a huge romantic as he describes love as ‘the most fun and amazing feeling’ in the world in a new interview.

Nicholas Hoult has confessed “romance” is very important to him.

The 31-year-old actor – who has a two-year-old son with partner Bryana Holly – thinks love is the “most amazing feeling” and he believes in the importance of small touches to show he cares just as much as grand gestures.

He said, “(Romance) is very important to me. When you watch romantic stories, you experience a feeling that you can’t quite equate to anything else. It’s something very difficult to capture because of all the chemicals rolling around in our brain that can often make you a little insane.”

“Romance is important to me on all levels, even down to the smaller things in life and how you are with your partner day to day. Love is the most fun and amazing feeling.”

“The Great” star hopes his son – whose name hasn’t been publicly revealed – will grow up to be as proud of him as he has always been of his own father.

The “X-Men: First Class” star said, “Now that I’m a father I know I want to be a similar father to my dad. I want my son to be proud of the man that I am. You always want your child to be proud of you.”

“I’m in awe of my father. He’s a pilot, so he had to be away from home a lot. A fair amount of the time it would be me, my mum and my two sisters at home. I grew up around a lot of women.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Nicholas’ working commitments have stopped and he’s really appreciated being able to spend quality time at home with his family.

He said in an interview, “I didn’t have a whole lot of time to spare for the family. This has been a really nice time to refocus, relax and spend some quality time with my little boy. I think that’s something that was needed.”

He continued, “It’s rare to get these moments when everything stops and you can really focus on family without other distractions or obligations. For me, it’s been very positive in many ways. But obviously, it would be better if it wasn’t coming under such horrible circumstances.”