‘RHOP’s Monique Samuels: Bravo Booked Me Into a Different Hotel From The Housewives!!

Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has revealed that Bravo booked her into a different hotel from the rest of the housewives for the reunion filming.

“We are arriving in New Jersey. Me and my glam team spent hours in the car with my parrot and my husband and my hairstylist and my makeup artist. And when we got to the hotel, not that it was a bad hotel, it just like wasn’t the usual hotel Bravo would have us stay at…We go up to our room. Kinda smelled a little bit,” she told AllAboutTheTea.

She said Karen Huger informed her that she was at the wrong hotel.

“She said, you’re at the wrong hotel. I said, ‘Wait, no, it’s always been this hotel from the very first confirmation I got.’ And she was like, ‘No, we’re, we’re at another hotel. This is where we’re going to be filming a reunion and everything.’ I was completely blown — baffled. I felt disrespected. I felt like wow. I was at a loss for words.”

She added:

“I went and bought three rooms at the right hotel. And I thank God because even in all of this, had I found out the next day…if Karen and I had not had a genuine friendship and that genuine desire to just want to see each other…imagine me thinking I’m going downstairs [the next morning] and I’m finding out I have to go to another hotel. And I’m spending more money to buy more rooms because we couldn’t get our money back because we already checked into the hotel. We would have been thrown off our game mentally, emotionally, and physically had that all happened the same day where we’re supposed to be preparing for the reunion.”