RHONJ: Co-Stars Share Their Concerns Over Teresa Giudice’s New Man – ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Spoilers

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ spoilers say that while Teresa Giudice has not officially confirmed her relationship with new boyfriend Luis Ruelas just yet, there are some people behind the scenes who think that this newcomer is bringing a whole lot of trouble to the table.

In fact, Kim DePaola believes that Teresa might be better off single than bringing Luis into the fold, especially when it comes to her family. Here’s what you need to know.

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Spoilers: Co-Stars Share Their Concerns Over Teresa Giudice’s New Man

Speaking to the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast, Kim – who has not spoken to Teresa in many years – believes that Teresa needs to watch her back because her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas might be trouble.

Ruelas is a single father of two and co-founder of Digital Media Solutions. He has been working in digital marking since he launched his first business at the age of 19.

While Luis’ ex-wife Marisa DiMartino has spoken out about the new couple’s relationship and has even given Luis and Teresa her blessing, it seems as though they certainly had their fair share of drama from the past. In documents that have been obtained by Britain’s The Sun, an ex-girlfriend alleged that Luis engaged in “controlling and abusive behavior” during their relationship.

And when we mean the past, we mean that these documents were just filed back in April of 2020.

“Well he’s not normal… I just got a [message] – I didn’t get involved in this and it’s the first time I’ve minded my own business – but listen, we’re on,” Kim alleged to Heather. “I got a message from a very good friend of mine that used to do my nails stating that he’s seeing her girlfriend too.”

If that weren’t enough, Kim also says that she has the receipts to back her claim.

“She goes, ‘Teresa got herself another cad [and] he’s really no good.’ She sent me pictures and I’m like ‘I’m not getting involved,’” claims Kim.

However, Kim also added that she’s happy to see her former friend moving on with her life, and specifically moving on from her apparently toxic marriage to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

So far Teresa Giudice herself has not made any comments about her new relationship.

