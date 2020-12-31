Nic Fildes / Financial Times:
Researcher: Get Schooled, an education charity established by Bill Gates and Viacom, left personal details of hundreds of thousands of US students exposed — Database at charity set up by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was ‘open and accessible,rsquo; during website revamp
Researcher: Get Schooled, an education charity established by Bill Gates and Viacom, left personal details of hundreds of thousands of US students exposed (Nic Fildes/Financial Times)
Nic Fildes / Financial Times: