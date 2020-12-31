Report: TV networks view Philip Rivers as ‘next Tony Romo’

Philip Rivers could potentially be playing in the final game of his NFL career on Sunday, but the Indianapolis Colts quarterback is expected to immediately become the top free agent available on a different market should he retire.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports that Rivers is a hot commodity among television networks, with many executives viewing him as the “next Tony Romo.”

Rivers could have multiple offers with networks looking to secure new media rights deals with the NFL. Sources told McCarthy the 39-year-old could be a fit for FOX’s No. 2 analyst job. There’s also a chance Rivers could become a candidate for the top analyst job alongside Joe Buck if Troy Aikman leaves. Aikman has expressed interest in joining an NFL front office, though that seems unlikely to happen in 2021.

There also could be yet another opening with ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” as Louis Riddick has interviewed for several GM jobs already.

Amazon and Apple are also trying to get involved with landing NFL rights, and McCarthy says there’s a scenario where one of the tech giants might want to make Rivers the face of its coverage.

Rivers said this week that he has thought about the possibility that Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins will be his last in the NFL.

Whatever the case, Rivers will have no problem finding a suitor if he decides to go into broadcasting. Although, even if networks view him like Romo, we highly doubt he’ll get Romo money. The latest contract Romo signed with CBS is eye-popping and would be tough to match.