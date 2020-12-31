Report: Dodgers ‘definitely in talks’ with LeMahieu

It was reported earlier this month that DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees were more than $25 million apart in contract negotiations. The difference in salary pushed the two-time batting title winner to consider all of his options, and it appears he’s drawing interest from the reigning World Series champions.

David Vassegh of AM 570 L.A. Sports said during an appearance on MLB Network’s “Hot Stove” that the Los Angeles Dodgers have been in contact with LeMahieu.

“DJ LeMahieu is on their radar,” Vassegh said. “They are definitely in talks with LeMahieu.”

It’s unclear how long the Dodgers have been in contact with LeMahieu, though it seems like discussions could intensify after L.A.’s NL West rival, the San Diego Padres, acquired Blake Snell, Yu Darvish and Ha-Seong Kim earlier this week.

LeMahieu is one of the best players still available in free agency and is supposedly seeking a five-year, $100 million deal. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Toronto Blue Jays emerged as “significant players in the LeMahieu sweepstakes,” but no update has been made on the matter since.

The Washington Nationals and New York Mets also are reportedly interested in the talented infielder, so the Dodgers face some stiff competition from others around the league.

In two seasons wearing the pinstripes, the 32-year-old hit .336 with 129 RBI and 36 home runs. He won the batting title last season after hitting .364 and also placed third in American League MVP voting.