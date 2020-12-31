Rectification and revenge: How’s China’s plotting to break up Jack Ma’s Ant Group empire

Article content continued

Bloomberg News first reported the plan.

Photo by /Aly Song

Ant may also need to raise capital to satisfy PBoC guidelines, which along with requirements on capital adequacy, risk control and governance, make financial holding companies more akin to banks than tech companies.

The plan could significantly reduce how much investors think Ant is worth; the group was valued at up to US$300 billion prior to its IPO being scuppered.

“Ant has repeatedly emphasized it’s a technology company and the market valued it as one, but if it’s remade into a financial holding company, it will become a financial institution at heart, and the market will need to revalue it,” said He Zhisong, a lawyer at Zhong Lun, a law firm. “To head off antitrust concerns, Ant may also need to spin off some of its business lines.”

Tighter regulation of sprawling financial companies has been in the works since at least last year, when new rules were first outlined by the PBoC. In anticipation, Ant designated its Zhejiang Finance Credit Network Technology unit to be its primary holding vehicle.

“Ant has many financial licences but for now it’s not clear how business in different sectors get mixed up,” said Zhao Xijun, a finance professor at Renmin University in Beijing. “Regulators are requiring Ant to explain (its structure) and ensure each business complies with the regulations in its sector.”

Concerns have grown that tighter regulations could curb the fintech sector’s rapid growth since Ant’s IPO was suspended, given the subsequent outpouring of official, state media and public criticism of the group.