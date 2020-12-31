‘Rat poison squared’ Bitcoin passes Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway by market cap By Cointelegraph

‘Rat poison squared’ Bitcoin passes Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway by market cap
(BTC) has posted its highest transaction volume since early 2018 as data points to more and more investors entering the market.
Figures from on-chain analytics resource Digital Assets Data highlights December 2020 as already sparking Bitcoin’s second-largest transaction volumes.
