Rascal Flatts Singer Defends Comments About Nashville Bombing ‘Conspiracy Theory’

Country music star Gary LeVox insists he was just ‘asking questions’ about the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville when he shared a post about the ‘conspiracy theory.’

Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox has clarified what he meant by sharing a conspiracy theory about the Nashville Christmas Day (25Dec20) bombing.

Anthony Quinn Warner, the alleged bomber who died in the Tennessee blast, hooked up explosives to a recreational vehicle and warned passers-by of the explosion, which left three people injured and damaged more than 40 businesses.

In the days following the bombing, a conspiracy theory began circulating online about whether or not the explosion was actually a “missile attack” to stop AT&T from auditing voting machines. The voting machines are owned by Dominion, a company that frequently finds itself the subject of right-wing disinformation campaigns, with some accusing the organisation of using their voting machines to help Joe Biden win the recent U.S. presidential election against Donald Trump.

Sharing screenshots from a video aligned with the conspiracy theory, LeVox tweeted, “NASHVILLE MISSLE ATTACK. The RV is in left circle. The circle on right is the IMPACT SiTE! HMMMMM???? It will b interesting to see what cover up happens with this crap! Let’s see what they come up with. What are your thoughts?”

Following the controversy, LeVox spoke to “Big Rick in the Morning” radio host Rick Daniels on Wednesday (30Dec20), as he insisted he was just “asking questions” about the explosion.

“So one of my friends had sent me the video. I took a picture of that. It shows where the lunatic’s RV was,” he explained. “I was like, wait a minute. There’s the RV and there’s the source of the explosion. I don’t know anything about explosions but it did raise a question to me, like, ‘Hmm?’ ”

“I just wanted to hear what everybody else thought. I’ll tell you what Big Rick, I’ve never seen so much hate.”

Calling himself “the last political conspiracy theorist person on the planet,” LeVox went on to admit the strange year that was 2020 had led to him questioning more than a few things.

“Nothing seems to be at face value in 2020 anymore,” he mused. “Look how long we’ve been dealing with the pandemic. Do you wear a mask? Don’t wear a mask? It’s been a whole year of questions so when this thing happened in Nashville, which was Christmas morning when we woke up, I was like, ‘Let’s see how they try to cover this up.’ ”

“I’m just going, ‘Ok. Add this to the list of 2020.’ What’s the truth anymore people?”