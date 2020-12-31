PS free games: Sony reveals January free games list for PlayStation users, includes Shadow of Tomb Raider and two more games – Gaming News

Sony has already revealed the list of free games that it is going to offer to its PlayStation users in case they have an active PS Plus membership. The January free games list include some popular titles like Shadow of Tomb Raider, Greedfall and Maneater.

The games will be available for free at no extra cost to all the PS Plus subscribers starting January 1, 2021 and will be available till Monday, February 1, 2021. Games once claimed will be added directly into the users library forever. It is important to note that both Shadow of Tomb Raider and Greedfall are PlayStation 4 games and will be available for both PS4 and PS5 users, however, the Maneater is the PS5 version and only PS5 owners with PS Plus subscription.

Shadow of Tomb Raider

Shadow of Tomb Raider was launched in July 2018. It is a third-person action-adventure game where players play as Lara Croft and the main agenda here is to save the world from a Maya apocalypse. In the game, players get to explore, craft and survive amid the jungles of South Africa and fight with enemies by collecting as much resource possible. Players also must strike from shadow and use mud as camouflage to stay stealth.

Greedfall

Greedfall was launched back in September 2019 and it is an RPG roleplaying game. Players need to forge the destiny of a new world filled with magic, riches and lost secrets. The game also gives players the freedom to share their abilities, spells and skill and choose how the game will proceed.

Maneater

Maneater is a single-player, open-world action RPG game where the player itself is a Shark. The storyline starts as the small baby shark and players are supposed to do what sharks do for their survival while encountering the diverse enemies including both humans and wildlife animals.

