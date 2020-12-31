Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks on COVID-19 clusters, borders

Speaking from Parliament House in Canberra, Mr Morrison said the “hotspot” model being used by most states when deciding when to close borders due to COVID-19 outbreaks was working well.
“We are dealing with a pandemic, that hasn’t changed, but it doesn’t change who we are, we are Australians,” he said.
“State governments are elected by the people of their state to exercise their responsibility when it comes to the public health of the people in their state.
“As much as we would like there to be greater consistency across all of these things, we must respect their jurisdiction and their authority because they are ultimately responsible for what would happen in their state if there was an outbreak in their state and, as Prime Minister, I do respect that. “
Mr Morrison explained his own family was impacted by border closures, with plans to return to Sydney from Canberra put on hold due to the ACT border restrictions on greater Sydney.
“I have great confidence in decisions the NSW government are making in relation to these matters and they’ll be following the medical advice,” he said.
“I am sure decisions will be based on the health advice and so, on that basis, I’m comfortable with those decision and if they say it can go ahead.