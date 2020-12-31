Pitt women’s basketball pauses, postpones four games due to COVID-19

The women’s basketball program of the Pittsburgh Panthers is among the latest teams pressing the figurative pause button ahead of the new year.

Pitt has confirmed that the Atlantic Coast Conference postponed Thursday’s game against the Boston College Eagles due to a positive COVID-19 test result, subsequent quarantines, and contact tracing within the Panthers.

Because of coronavirus-related protocols, the Panthers also won’t be available to face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday, the No. 2-ranked Louisville Cardinals next Thursday, or the Clemson Tigers on Jan. 10. It’s unknown if the Panthers will be cleared for a matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scheduled for Jan. 14.

The Panthers haven’t played since a 67-53 loss to the Florida State Seminoles on Dec. 20 that dropped Pitt to 3-3 on the campaign.

NCAA basketball guidelines recommend 14-day quarantines for all Tier 1 individuals associated with a team whenever a Tier 1 person such as a player, coach, team manager, or support staff member returns a positive coronavirus test. Michael Fly, head coach of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles men’s basketball team, said on Wednesday that his squad is currently observing the 14-day period following the discovery of a positive COVID-19 case.