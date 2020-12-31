Over 66 SPACs were raised in 2020, according to PitchBook, up from 30 in 2019, amid a year of uncertainty that opened tech companies' eyes to an IPO alternative (Shakeel Hashim/Protocol)

Shakeel Hashim / Protocol:

Over 66 SPACs were raised in 2020, according to PitchBook, up from 30 in 2019, amid a year of uncertainty that opened tech companies’ eyes to an IPO alternative  —  For many in the tech industry, 2020 was a year of two acronyms.  There was COVID, obviously.  And then there were SPACs.

