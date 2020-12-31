Non-resident appeals TFSA tax penalty imposed by the CRA … and wins

Article content continued

Her initial request was denied and her “reward” for coming forward was a CRA assessment totalling $27,641 in tax, penalties and interest for her excess and non-resident TFSA contributions, effectively wiping out her retirement savings. The taxpayer then requested a second, independent review by the CRA of her request for a waiver, which was also denied on the basis that she “continued to make excess and non-resident contributions to her TFSA after she was notified that she had over-contributed in 2009.”

As the harshly worded CRA letter stated, “(T)here are no circumstances that would support the cancellation of the tax on excess and non-resident TFSA contributions. It is the individual’s responsibility to educate themselves about the TFSA rules after being notified.”

The taxpayer appealed the CRA’s second-level decision to the Federal Court and the case was heard in August, via teleconference, by a judge sitting in Toronto, and the taxpayer being represented by Dentons Canada LLP in Edmonton, where she used to live.

In court, the taxpayer argued that the CRA’s decision was “unreasonable” because she was a Canadian resident in 2009, and she, therefore, did not “repeat the same mistake” when she contributed to her TFSA as a non-resident after 2009. Therefore, she believed that the CRA’s decision was not justified by its reasons.

Fortunately for the taxpayer, the judge agreed. Discretionary decisions by the CRA refusing to waive taxes and penalties are reviewed on the “reasonableness standard.” In addition, a reviewing court must determine whether the decision bears the “hallmarks of reasonableness: justification, transparency and intelligibility.”