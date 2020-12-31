Nissan Motor to close Avila plant, cut East Europe distribution channels in 2021-Yomiuri By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is displayed the company’s showroom in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Nissan (OTC:) Motor plans to cut its distribution channels in East Europe this year as part of a global turnaround plan, the daily Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.
Nissan Motor is also planning to close its Avila plant in Spain and convert it into a warehouse and will outsource the sales and manufacturing of its cars to alliance partner Renault (PA:), the report said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.