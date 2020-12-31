New Yorkers highlight what they don’t want to carry into 2021

Coronavirus was a common theme as New Yorkers highlighted the things they wanted to leave behind from 2020.

Good Riddance Day takes place in Times Square each year.

It sees people write down what they don’t want to take into the following year, before dropping the paper in a shredder.

COVID-19 was on nearly everyone’s list. Others were wanting to rid themselves of bad energy, false friends and financial worries.

New Yorkers also wrote their wishes for 2021, which will be released at midnight on New Year’s Eve.