Netflix Dominates IMDb’s Top 10 TV Series of 2020

With COVID-19 sending the nation into lockdown for most of 2020, subscription-based streaming services have seen a major boost as fans tune in to their favorite TV shows. Living vicariously through the lives of your favorite characters is a great escape from home, after all. In some cases, it can be even more exciting.

Not all streaming platforms are performing as well as others, though. IMDb reports that Netflix has reigned supreme this year thanks to some epic shows, and many viewers can’t get enough. The streaming giant has seen its share of ups and downs over the years. And now it’s reaping the rewards of its labor — and a captive audience.

How does IMDb rank so many shows?

Netflix reigns supreme on IMDb’s list of the top TV shows of 2020. | Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

IMDb is well known as the go-to source for reviews, actor bios, and other entertainment info. It frequently ranks movies and shows, but many might not know how exactly IMDb decides what’s worth watching. The short answer is that the viewers decide.

According to Business Wire, “Rankings determined by IMDbPro Data on the actual page views of the hundreds of millions of IMDb customers worldwide.” In other words, you determine the rank of the shows when you visit IMDb.

Other sites, such as Rotten Tomatoes and Variety, use different tools to rank shows and movies. For example, Rotten Tomatoes bases its scores on “the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.” Variety, on the other hand, determines its rankings using old-fashioned viewer ratings.

If you can’t decide what to watch, it’s worth your time to view several sites to get a good idea because they don’t always agree. But IMDb is an excellent source if you’re in a hurry.

Which shows made the Top 10 TV Series of 2020?

While there are tons of shows and movies to hit TV screens this year, not all of them are created equal. That’s why IMDb rates the top 10. For anyone looking for a quick way to shift through the slush, this is definitely one of the top ways to do so.

According to Philly Voice, The Boys, which is available on Amazon, came in at the top of IMDb’s list. It asks what would happen if the superheroes who save the world aren’t actually the good guys. It gets dark very quickly, so if you have a weak stomach, you might want to pass. Otherwise, it’s one of the best guilty pleasures of 2020.

Amazon’s other show that made IMDb’s top 10 list is Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). As the name implies, the show is based on a group of robbers looking to pull off the perfect crime.

Disney+ has attracted plenty of viewers thanks to The Mandalorian. The Child, AKA Baby Yoda, AKA Grogu, has won over fans. It’s also the only show from Disney+ to make IMDb’s list.

HBO Max also had only one show to rank on IMDb’s list. Westworld, which is in its third season, has been renewed for a fourth season.

The only other streaming service with shows on the IMDb list was Netflix. Though none of its series cracked the number one spot, the platform boasts the most shows on the list.

Netflix is dominating the competition

Netflix had a great 2020. It has six shows on IMDb’s list. They are Dark, Ozark, The Queen’s Gambit, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, and The Crown.

These shows range from sci-fi and fantasy to horror and drama. Though many viewers wouldn’t be drawn to every show, Netflix showed a flash of the same brilliance that brought down giants like Blockbuster when the platform decided to produce its own high-quality series in a wide variety of genres.

Even though Netflix recently raised subscription prices, it’s more than making up for that with top-notch original programming. Some viewers might choose to drop Netflix after the price hike, but those who stick around will continue to get their money’s worth.