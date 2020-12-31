Most Intense Scene Had Stuntwoman Actually Throwing Herself Into Flames

Outlander is one of the most popular historical dramas on the air. The series, which is based on a collection of popular novels, combines fantasy, historical fiction, and romance in a way that has captured the imaginations of viewers all over the world.

With Outlander still going strong, many new fans are finding the series — and learning even more about the utter commitment of the production team to making a quality series, even when some stunts involved are very dangerous. One stunt, in particular, saw a stuntwoman putting herself in a truly fiery situation.

Sam Heughan (L) and actress Caitriona Balfe arrive at Starz’s “Outlander” | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

When did ‘Outlander’ debut on television?

In August 2014, Outlander premiered on the Starz network. The series is set in 1945 and follows the story of a World War II nurse who has her whole world turned upside down when she is magically transported to Scotland in the year 1743.

There, the nurse finds herself caught up in revolutionary events, and eventually meets a dashing Highland warrior named Jamie Fraser. In spite of the fact that the nurse, Claire, is married, she falls head over heels in love with Jamie.

The love story between Claire and Jamie quickly became popular with audiences, with the time-traveling element of the series setting the show apart from anything else on television. Outlander was a runaway hit for the Starz network, and with the fifth season having recently aired, it seems as though it will continue to thrill viewers for years to come.

‘Outlander’ has received critical acclaim

Outlander isn’t only a hit with viewers — critics have praised the series as well. Outlander has received particular acclaim for the way that it deals with the varying timelines and historical references. The love story between Claire and Jamie has become an epic story for the ages, and the actors inhabiting the roles of the star-crossed lovers have both received award nominations and other industry honors.

While Outlander might be based in fantasy, the show deals with very real historical events. For that reason, showrunners have dedicated themselves to making the show an immersive, realistic experience, especially in terms of costuming and set design. The people who perform the stunts on the series are equally dedicated — and on one memorable occasion, a stuntwoman literally threw herself into a real fire in order to really “sell” the scene.

What scene in ‘Outlander’ featured a stuntwoman throwing herself into a fire?

In the season four finale, there is a dramatic scene where Wakefield watches a Cherokee woman throw herself into a fire, after her lover is tied to a burning stake. The scene brought a lump to the throat of the most hardened viewer — and the actors involved definitely made it one of the most moving moments of Outlander’s fourth season.

The stuntwoman playing the Cherokee woman was tasked with “selling” the scene, making it believable while still remaining safe. According to executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, the stuntwoman was outfitted with fireproof clothing and coated with protective gel before throwing herself into the fire. The fire itself was very real, but fortunately, the protective measures in place worked to prevent her from getting injured.

These days, fans are eagerly waiting for more information about the sixth season of Outlander. While it could be a little while in coming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no doubt that when it is finally released, people will be able to enjoy the incredible stunt work and lush costumes that have become so closely associated with the popular series.