Michael B Jordan & Lori Harvey Are OFFICIAL: Pics Of Them Out Date!!

Lori Harvey abd Michael B Jordan are officially an item, can confirm.

Rumors about Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have recently intensified, after the pair were potted traveling together just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as paparazzi caught them in Atlanta. Fans speculated that they would be spending time together with the Harveys as Lori, her mother, and her stepfather Steve Harvey all live in the city.

Recently, a fan asked Harvey to share a photo of the person she’s dating to which the model delivered a selfie where she’s seen rolling her eyes. Lori may not have much to say about her dating life, but the cameras continue to follow.

On Wednesday (December 30), Harvey and Jordan were seen together once again, and much like their previous pictures, the pair were seen making their way out of an airliner, this time after landing in Utah.

Here are the pics

PICTURES SHOWING THE TWO ARRIVING TOGETHER

PICTURES SHOWING A CLOSE UP OF MICHAEL B JORDAN’S FACE

CLOSE UP PIC SHOWING A CLOSE UP OF LORI HARVEY’S FACE

REGINAE IS BEEFING w. Lori Harvey – FIRES THE FIRST SHOTS!!

Both Harvey and Jordan have been particularly private about the personal lives in the past, so it isn’t expected that they’ll be divulging whether or not they have a budding romance. It was just months ago that Harvey was linked to Future, but he seems to have moved on as well as he and rapper-model Dess Dior have been enjoying their time together.