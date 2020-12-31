Mermaiding movement is trending at Sydney beaches

A growing pod of mermaids are making a splash in Sydney this summer as part of a new underwater movement you must “sea” to believe.

Most people would think mermaids only reside in children’s movies and TV shows, with Ariel’s iconic green tail and purple shell bikini coming to mind.

But speaking to .com.au, a pod of adult mermaids are working to change the mindsets of beach-loving Aussies, encouraging more people to put on a tail and take up the swimming hobby trending across the world this summer.

Mermaid Sinead on a rock at a Sydney beach. (Supplied Nine)

The term “mermaiding” refers to the practice of wearing, and often swimming, in a costume mermaid tail.

The practice is widely popular in the UK and US, although Australia has admittedly been slower in diving into the swimming trend.

Founder of Sydney Mermaids , Lauren Metzler, told .com.au she became a mermaid this year shortly after injuring her back, and was amazed of the healing effects swimming in a tail could have on her physical and mental wellbeing.

Sliding into a glamorous tail and going for a dip at the beach has now turned into an unmissable ritual for Metzler, a pastime she can’t imagine her life without.

“Before I would walk and I would be in so much pain,” she said.

“Every day I could only walk 10 minutes a day. It was so painful to even go to the grocery store.

“Then I started mermaiding … it’s been super incredible for my recovery.

“I think its changed my life.”

Mermaiding is growing in Sydney, with more people taking part in the swimming hobby. (Supplied Nine)

The mermaid group meet regularly on most weekends for “mermaiding beach sessions”, where they slip into their tails and take on the ocean.

The pod also takes part in ocean conservation, volunteering to pick up rubbish at beach clean-ups.

There is also a mermaid convention which occurs bi-yearly called Mermeet, where mermaids from across the nation come together to go swimming and take part in hair and make-up activities.

Mermaid Sinead Rochford, who works as a therapist, said being a mermaid was about promoting self-love, boosting self-esteem and encouraging positivity.

The practice is also a vigorous ab and strength workout.

“Our plan is to work with as many people as possible – building a community where people can come out of their shells and build on self-love,” she said.

“People are stuck in their heads so much every day – especially with the pressure this year with COVID.

“Breathing deeply, free diving and being in the water is such a healing space. You just feel so good, its great for anxiety and depression.”

Ms Rochford took the plunge and bought her first mermaid tail online in 2016 after swimming with a monofin for a few years.

Sinead swimming with her tail. (Supplied Nine)

However her love of mermaids stemmed from a childhood fantasy, which then led her to work at children’s mermaid parties later in life.

“That mermaid dream has always been in the back of my mind and I thought how cool would it be to give it a go,” she said.

She admitted while most people reacted with surprise when spotting her and her mermaid clan at the beach, the majority were very supportive.

“People love it when they see us on the beach,” she said.

“At first the adults are a bit confused but then you see their faces light up.

“Their smiles come across their faces. It wakes up memories of being a child.”

What’s more surprising – putting on a tail is not as hard as someone might expect, Ms Rochford likening it to “putting on a pair of stockings”.

“It’s not that hard, we sit on the edge of the pool and just pop it on while we sit down,” she said.

Ms Rochford said “merfolk” also all had their own special powers, hers being hypnotherapy, while others embraced talents in other fields.

“They are mermaids on the weekend for fun – but they are all talented in what they do every day,” she said.