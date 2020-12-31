Masika Kalysha Confirms Engagement

Reality star Masika Kalysha sparked rumors days ago when she appeared to tweet an engagement ring.

Fans quickly tried to find out just who the star was jumping the broom with, and finally, Masika has confirmed that she is engaged, showed off her boo and explained how it all came to be.

“Met my fiancé 10 years ago. Curved him for 97% of those 10 years. Been dating for 4 months. He asked me to marry him 4 days ago. Last night I asked him what made you so sure after only 4 months of dating? He said I knew 10 years ago, on the day I met you that I was gonna marry u,” she tweeted.

She continued: “Baby said are you sure you want to spend the rest of your life with the same man over and over again every day. I said yes. Are you sure? He said ain’t I the one who asked you? 😩 #energy”

Congratulations, Masika.