Mark Hamill Said He and Carrie Fisher Were ‘Attracted To Each Other’

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher were best friends up until her tragic death in 2016. According to both actors, they shared a sibling-like relationship throughout the majority of their lives. But while filming the Star Wars movies, Hamill admits that there was a point when the two of them were attracted to each other.

Mark Hamill says a part of him was ‘in love’ with Carrie Fisher

In Hamill’s 2017 panel for Disney, he talked about his relationship with Fisher. He discussed their bond in great detail, claiming that she had him “under his spell.” Hamill even admits that a part of him was “in love” with his co-star while filming the Star Wars movies.

“A part of me did fall in love with her,” he confessed. “I think every guy that she met… You know she had you under her spell. And sometimes we sort of wanted to go in that direction,” he said, referring to a potential romantic relationship. But ultimately, they remained friends throughout their lives.

“We ran the gamut over the years, where we were in love with each other, where we hated each other’s guts,” Hamill said. “‘I’m not speaking to you. You’re such a judgmental, royal brat!’ We went through it all. It’s like we were a family.”

Mark Hamill says he and Carrie Fisher were ‘attracted to each other’

Yet even though they never took things to the next level, Hamill admits that they were into each other. But being the professional that he was, Hamill didn’t think it was wise to date his co-star. He had done so in the past, and it didn’t work out.

“Carrie and I were attracted to one another,” he told The Guardian, “But I knew from previous jobs that it would have been a bad idea [to get involved with someone on set].”

He said that even though they never dated, they would still make out from time to time.

“We couldn’t keep our hands off each other!” Hamill confessed.

Carrie Fisher had an affair with Harrison Ford while filming ‘Star Wars’

While Hamill and Fisher had their romantic moments behind the scenes of Star Wars, it was nothing compared to her relationship with Harrison Ford.

But according to Fisher, her feelings for her co-star and on-screen lover were not reciprocated.

“I love him,” Fisher told The Guardian in 2016. “I’ll always feel something for him. I love Mark, too, but I love Mark more like a sibling. You can’t pretend something for so long without some of it coming true.”

But when asked whether or not she would want to repeat that time in her life with Ford, she said no way. “I wouldn’t want to live through that again, ever,” she said. “It’s just so obsessive, and confused.”