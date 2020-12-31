LaMelo Ball stuns in Charlotte Hornets stellar show.

When LaMelo Ball debuted last week, he left reason for concern.

The promising star scored zero points, and tripped over his own feet, grabbing the unwanted attention from Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, who called his mishap out on Twitter.

However, the star who was the talk of the town preseason has hit back at critics with a brilliant display in his second NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks, scoring 20 points.

Ball had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in the first half alone to power Charlotte’s offence.

LaMelo Ball instills confidence in fans again. (Getty)

He also made an eight-year first, becoming the first Hornets rookie to record at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a single game since Kemba Walker in 2012.

Although he still has work to do on his defence, his confidence and aggression was enough to suggest he had shook off any doubts lingering from his scoreless debut.

Charlotte Hornets coach James Boreggo suggested last week that he was keen to give Ball a bigger role in the team, seeing him play more minutes against the Mavs.

The extended minutes allowed Ball to get the 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists while shooting 80 per cent of 3s deep in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets come up against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 2.

