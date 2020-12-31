Lamar Odom: Sabrina Parr Hacked My Social Media!!

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is claiming that he and fiancee Sabrina Parr are no longer an item — and he says that she has hacked into his social media accounts.

“What’s up good people. I’ve been working hard to build my brand and a new team,” he wrote alongside a video message.

“Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter,” he continued, adding in another post, “You’ve wronged me in so many ways and I was willing to walk away quietly but I see you want a show… I gave you a global platform. Use it for your good or it will destroy you. All the best.”

Lamar did not explain all the ways Sabrina has wronged him — but it’s clear that the couple will not be heading up the aisle anytime soon. Check out Lamar’s post below.