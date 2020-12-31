JT Of City Girls Can ‘Barely Read & Write’; Twitter Claims ‘Dropped Out In Middle School’

JT, one half of the popular female hip hop group City Girls is coming under fire, after learned that fans on Twitter claim that she can “barely read or write.”

JT

JT grew up in Opa-locka, Florida with her close friend and rapping partner, Yung Miami. They attended Carol City Middle School in Miami Gardens, Florida and were known for partying it up at clubs, block parties and strip clubs in the area.

But JT doesn’t talk much about her teenage years – other than when she was in middle school. This has many of her fans thinking that the female rapper may have dropped out of school, before attending high school.

Twitter quickly ran with the alleged rumor – of JT dropping out in middle school – and began re-reading her tweets, pointing out the obvious grammatical errors.

After hundreds of tweets and negative comments, JT finally spoke out, claiming that her grammatical errors are NOT because she can’t read or write properly – but because she types really fast.

Shortly after the release of their 2017 debut single, “Fuck Dat Nigga”, JT was arrested and convicted of aggravated identity theft on fraudulent credit card charges and was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison.

Following a pushback of her surrender date, JT turned herself in to the authorities on June 29, 2018, and began serving her sentence while being held at FCI Tallahassee in July 2018. She was slated to be released March 21, 2020. As she awaited her release, JT was transferred from FCI Tallahassee to a halfway house in Atlanta on October 8. During her stay in the halfway house, she was able to leave the house during the day to work and visit family and friends.

To celebrate her release, JT released a track titled “JT First Day Out”. On the song, she shouts out Yung Miami, rapping, “”I been a real bitch way before the fed case / Yung Miami held me down, that’s a bitch ace / And if a bitch try her, it’s a cold case”