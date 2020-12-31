Joyner Lucas Claims Benzino Wanted To Battle Him On Verzuz

Joyner Lucas is claiming that Benzino tried to battle him on Verzuz — after finding out he first challenged Royce Da 5’9 to step onto the virtual stage.

“Man dis clown tried to inbox me a few months ago tryna VERZUS battle me too,” Lucas wrote. “Idk what nursing home he escaped from but they needa find him and bring him back ASAP.”

ROYCE DA 5’9 ON IG LIVE

Benzino claimed he has more hits than Royce, and the Detroit rapper shared the boast, mocking Benzino.

“Y’all owe me for these laughs. I want my flowers for these hysterical outbursts during these trying times…” he wrote. 🌹🌹This muf*ka dun challenged me to a Verzuz battle… 🤦🏿‍♂️ He prefaced this with “My Catalogue” 🔥 Shut the noise… I better get outta town … Im not worthy… 🙌🏿 Challenge not accepted but big props to I see booty I see Booty. Don’t think we even got a venue that could facilitate that massive holy bible of art. Gave me Lennon vibes… Seeing you perform that sh*t live with the Roots is like top 3 bucket list for me… For real For real.. 👑”

Who would be a suitable opponent for Benzino on Verzuz?