Jets QB Sam Darnold: ‘My best days are ahead’

New York Jets starting quarterback Sam Darnold isn’t hurting for confidence several days before what could be his last game with the franchise that selected him via the third pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

“I absolutely believe my best days are ahead,” Darnold told reporters on Thursday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN, as he prepares to face the New England Patriots in the season finale for both clubs.

Whether or not those days involve Darnold wearing Gang Green on a football field remains in doubt.

WFAN radio personality Craig Carton reported on Tuesday that Jets owner Christopher Johnson intends to officially relieve head coach Adam Gase of his duties shortly after Sunday’s contest. Gase denied that story the following day.

Coaching aside, Darnold is unquestionably ending the worst campaign, to date, of his young career. According to ESPN stats, the 23-year-old is dead last in the NFL among eligible players in total QBR (42.2) and passer rating (72.3) as of the final day of the year. Darnold also dealt with a lingering shoulder problem throughout the fall.

“I’m a Jet now,” Darnold said of the Jets potentially acquiring his replacement next offseason. “I know we all like to think of hypotheticals and what-ifs, but I’m a Jet right now. I love being here. I love the guys in the locker room. I love going to work every single day here.”