‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Think Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos Broke Up

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 features “Single Ronnie.” But in reality, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seems to be happy in a new relationship — at least, he did briefly. Now, fans have learned something about Ortiz-Magro and his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos, leading them to believe they may no longer be together.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro | Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley aren’t together, but remain friendly

After a difficult breakup with Jen Harley and being single for a while, Ortiz-Magro found love in a new woman — Matos. The certified eyelash technician hails from Staten Island, New York.

Around the same time Ortiz-Magro went public with his new relationship, Harley shared news of her new beau, Justin Hensley — a businessman and owner of a modeling agency.

Despite their rocky past, Ortiz-Magro spoke highly of Harley in the comments of his Instagram post with Matos.

“[Jen is] amazing and treats Ariana and me like the world,” Magro replied to a fan. Some fans think Ortiz-Magro misunderstood the comment and was referring to Matos, not Harley. Regardless, Ortiz-Magro and Harley are doing their best to co-parent their daughter, Ariana Sky.

Ronnie Magro says his relationship with Saffire Matos is unlike any other

After making his new relationship public on social media, the Jersey Shore star spoke about Matos to the media.

“She’s special to me,” Ortiz-Magro told Us Weekly in November 2020. “I met her back in February and we talked for four or five months and we really did have a strong connection and bond.”

RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Her Brutally Honest First Impressions of the Roommates

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced him and Matos to stop speaking briefly, but their feelings for each other remained. The two rekindled their flame before he went to Las Vegas to film season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“She supports me,” the Ortiz-Magro added. “She loves me and that’s something that I’ve always looked for. And I feel like that’s [some]thing that I have not gotten in return and it’s [some]thing that I’ve always given to other people.”

Ortiz-Magro said his relationship with Matos was unlike any other. “It’s different for me because I found someone that adds to my happiness,” he explained, referring to his past relationships with Harley and Jersey Shore‘s Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos break up?

Leave it to Jersey Shore fans on Reddit to uncover the fact that Ortiz-Magro no longer seems to be following Matos on Instagram.

“Ronnie [is] posting feelings in his [Instagram Stories] today,” a fan pointed out. “[Matos] isn’t tagged in his posts anymore and he no longer follows her. I want [the] best for Ron and hope things work out for best.”

Ortiz-Magro’s Instagram Stories featured two quotes. One read:

Having healthy boundaries invites the right people and energy into your circle of intimacy. [Having] no boundaries allows the wrong people and energy into every aspect of your life.

Fans seemed to think Ortiz-Magro was addressing Matos, especially with the second text post.

You wanna impress me? Stick around and grow with me, I never had that before.

Ortiz-Magro added a “Straight Facts” sticker to the image to drive his point home. Many fans think Ortiz-Magro should be single and seek more mental health help.

RELATED: Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Is Now Worth More Than These ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Stars

“Ron needs to not date at all and get some serious therapy,” someone said in the comments.

Others think Matos may be the one to blame.

“I have a feeling it’s not his choice whatever is happening,” another fan said.

At this time, it’s unclear where Matos and Ortiz-Magro stand. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates.