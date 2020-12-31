Jennifer Lopez’s New Year’s Eve Look Is Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale

Jennifer Lopez is ringing in the new year in style.

On New Year’s Eve, the “Pa Ti” singer took to her Instagram to share her celebratory look for the night. With the backdrop of New York City’s subway, the Bronx native rocked a poufy baby dress topped with a cropped black and gold Balmain jacket. The outfit was completed with layers upon layers of golden chains.

The star ​is performing at Dick Clark‘s New Years’ Rockin’ Eve celebration that’s being hosted by Ryan Seacrest. She even shared a clip of her rehearsing the set on Instagram on Dec. 29.

However, there’s more to the NYE performance. Following the performance, JLo is hosting a virtual after party that will allow only 1,000 of her devoted fans to the enter using a Zoom link that will be shared after midnight.

