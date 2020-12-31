James Charles Shares Whereabouts Amid Criticism of Traveling TikTokers

James Charles is clarifying where he’s spending New Year’s Eve amid backlash against TikTok stars who have been traveling over the holidays.

The beauty influencer took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, Dec. 31 to show that he is currently located at his home in Los Angeles. This follows criticism on social media that some prominent TikTok personalities have been vacationing in the Bahamas as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“waking up this morning in Los Angeles,” James posted. “just thought I’d let y’all know since some people seem to think I’m elsewhere lmfao.”

Similarly, YouTuber Thomas Petrou took to his channel on Dec. 31 to post footage from the Hype House in Los Angeles and cleared up any uncertainty about himself and pals Mia Hayward, Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon. In the video, he used bags of sand to create a faux-tropical locale in their yard.

“So everyone thought that me and Mia, Alex and Kouvr were in the Bahamas, but we are not,” he said. “We are here at our house in L.A. But for today’s video, I thought it would be funny if we brought the Bahamas to our house.”