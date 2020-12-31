Jada Pinkett Smith: I Don’t Loan Money To Friends & Family!!

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she does not loan money to her nearest and dearest — and here’s why.

“When somebody really needs help, I really evaluate it to see if the person is ready for that help. You feel me?” she explained. “So it’s like… ‘I want a new house,’ but they don’t have a job to support the house they’re trying to buy… It’s like, well, you’re not ready for that. So I’m not about to help you get into something that ultimately is going to make more difficulty for you, right? And so, I really had to look at that. So I’ve also learned to help people with resources, with education.”

“People will make you feel like, ‘You owe me. I was standing next to you. I grew up in the house with you. I did this and that with you I knew you when.’ At the end of the day, you don’t owe nobody nothing.”

