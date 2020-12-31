It’s Official! Meghan McCain Returns To ‘The View’ as Her Maternity Leave Ends

Meghan McCain is coming back to The View when the show returns with live episodes in 2021. The conservative co-host had been absent from the show since September 2020 when she left on maternity leave. Since then, McCain has been enjoying her time off with baby Liberty Sage. The ABC talk show officially announced McCain’s comeback with a video promoting her return.

Meghan McCain | Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

When does Meghan McCain return?

McCain missed out on talking about the chaotic presidential elections this year. However, the Republican pundit will join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines once again to talk about the latest happenings in politics.

The show’s official Twitter account confirmed that McCain would be returning to “Hot Topics” on the first Monday of the new year.

“We’re excited to welcome back our Meghan McCain from maternity leave on Monday when The View returns LIVE for our first show of 2021,” the tweet read.

McCain would return to be the show’s conservative voice stating Monday, January 4th. Following the news, McCain tweeted out her excitement in returning to debate with her co-stars once again.

“It’s almost time,” she tweeted. “I’m so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) The View on Monday. Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?”

McCain will come back just in time to talk about the Georgia senate runoff race as well as the latest on Donald Trump’s antics in his last days as president of the United States.

It’s almost time…I’m so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) @TheView on Monday! Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!? pic.twitter.com/4QGX19bOd6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 30, 2020

Meghan McCain loves maternity

As McCain was away from The View, her fans were able to catch up with her on her social media accounts. Just recently, McCain shared photos of her baby bump for the first time.

“11 days left in 2020… the year wasn’t all bad,” McCain posted. “Pics from almost a full 9 months and a week before Liberty arrived.”

McCain had initially said she wanted to keep details about her pregnancy private, in a decision she made with her husband Ben Domenech.

“Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families’ privacy as much as is possible,” McCain posted on Instagram in May 2020. “I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety.”

However, her fascination with Liberty and becoming a mother has made her reveal details about her process. Fans thoroughly enjoy reading how McCain has been adapting to motherhood and the insight she has gained.

“I am not a poet nor an artists – so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood,” McCain posted on Instagram. “However, I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life. Ben and I have been so indescribably blessed and experienced nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty.”

The View returns live on Monday, January 4 at 11 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. CT/PT on ABC.