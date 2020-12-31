Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 17

There isn’t a “Thursday Night Football” game in Week 17, so you’ll have to find a socially distanced New Year’s Eve party where everyone is wearing masks to occupy your time instead.

Just as with Week 16, the absence of TNF in Week 17 is by design. The NFL had two Thursdays earlier in the 2020 season that were without games due to COVID-19 rescheduling, but that’s not the case in the season’s final week. The NFL rolls with simultaneous starts for postseason races to conclude the regular season, so there isn’t a game three days early on Thursday.

There also won’t be a game on Monday night in Week 17, with all 32 teams in action Sunday. You’ll have to wait for the 2021 season opener to watch another NFL game on a Thursday.

Below is all you need to know about the rest of the Week 17 NFL schedule, including kickoff times and TV channels.

WEEK 17 NFL PICKS: Against the spread | Straight-up predictions

Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight?

There is not a “Thursday Night Football” game on Thursday night, Dec. 31. Your New Year’s Eve will be spent with an activity other than NFL football.

The schedule is set up as such by design. The league doesn’t want its last regular season week to feature any bizarre advantages/disadvantages, and having two teams play on short rest three days before everyone else could present some of both.

NFL schedule Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 3

Game Kickoff time TV channel Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox New York Jets at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET Fox Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 4:25 p.m. ET Fox New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Sports on TV on Thursday, Dec. 31

Unlike on Christmas Eve a week ago, you won’t be totally devoid of sports on Dec. 31. Here are some of your viewing options Thursday night with times listed in Eastern Time: