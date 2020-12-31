Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 17

There isn’t a “Thursday Night Football” game in Week 17, so you’ll have to find a socially distanced New Year’s Eve party where everyone is wearing masks to occupy your time instead.

Just as with Week 16, the absence of TNF in Week 17 is by design. The NFL had two Thursdays earlier in the 2020 season that were without games due to COVID-19 rescheduling, but that’s not the case in the season’s final week. The NFL rolls with simultaneous starts for postseason races to conclude the regular season, so there isn’t a game three days early on Thursday.

There also won’t be a game on Monday night in Week 17, with all 32 teams in action Sunday. You’ll have to wait for the 2021 season opener to watch another NFL game on a Thursday.

Below is all you need to know about the rest of the Week 17 NFL schedule, including kickoff times and TV channels.

Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight?

There is not a “Thursday Night Football” game on Thursday night, Dec. 31. Your New Year’s Eve will be spent with an activity other than NFL football.

The schedule is set up as such by design. The league doesn’t want its last regular season week to feature any bizarre advantages/disadvantages, and having two teams play on short rest three days before everyone else could present some of both.

NFL schedule Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 3

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills1 p.m. ETCBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions1 p.m. ETFox
New York Jets at New England Patriots1 p.m. ETCBS
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants1 p.m. ETFox
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1 p.m. ETFox
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers4:25 p.m. ETFox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs4:25 p.m. ETFox
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears4:25 p.m. ETFox
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers4:25 p.m. ETFox
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles8:20 p.m. ETNBC

Sports on TV on Thursday, Dec. 31

Unlike on Christmas Eve a week ago, you won’t be totally devoid of sports on Dec. 31. Here are some of your viewing options Thursday night with times listed in Eastern Time:

  • NCAAF: West Virginia vs. Army (4 p.m., ESPN)
  • NCAAF: Arkansas vs. TCU (8 p.m., ESPN)
  • NCAAM: Michigan at Maryland (7 p.m., ESPN2)
  • NCAAM: Utah at UCLA (7 p.m., FS1)
  • NCAAM: Colorado at USC (9 p.m., ESPN2)
  • NCAAW: Tennessee at Texas A,amp;M (7 p.m., ESPNU)
  • NBA: 76ers at Magic (6:30 p.m., NBATV)
  • NBA: Suns at Jazz (9 p.m., NBATV)

