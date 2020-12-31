Iran Approves Payments for Shooting Down Ukraine Airliner

Iran’s Cabinet on Wednesday allocated $150,000 for the families of each of the 176 people killed when Iranian forces shot down a Ukrainian airliner in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Describing Iran’s handling of the situation as “unacceptable,” Ukraine said the amount of compensation should be negotiated, in accord with international practice, and that Iran must determine the causes of the tragedy and bring those responsible to justice.

An Iranian government statement said: “The cabinet approved the provision of $150,000 or the equivalent in euros as soon as possible to the families and survivors of each of the victims of the Ukrainian plan crash,” IRNA reported.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said they accidentally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8, mistaking it for a missile when tensions with the United States were high.