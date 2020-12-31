iPhone 11, iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch, HomePod available at special discount: Details – Latest News

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2
Planning to buy a new Apple product? If the answer is yes, then here’s some news for you. Electronics retail store Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days sale during which Apple products will be up for purchase at discounted price. The available devices will include
iPhones,
Apple Watch, HomePod speakers and more.

The sale has started today at 12am and will continue till January 3, 2021. The offers (mentioned below) will be available both at online e-commerce site of Vijay Sales as well as its offline stories across the country.

Apple iPhone 11Available at Rs 46,999 onwards
Apple iPhone 12Available at Rs 71,490 onwards
Apple iPhone 12 Pro MaxAvailable at Rs 1,19,900 onwards
Apple iPhone 12 MiniAvailable at Rs 60,900 onwards
Apple iPhone SEAvailable at Rs 32,999 onwards
Apple Watch Series 6Available at Rs 35,990 onwards
Apple Watch SEAvailable at Rs 26,490 onwards
Apple AirPodsAvailable at Rs 12,399 onwards
Apple AirPods ProAvailable at Rs 20,490 onwards
MacBook AirAvailable at Rs 59,990 onwards
Apple HomePodAvailable at Rs 14,990 onwards

During the four-day long sale, Apple iPhone SE will be up for sale at a starting price of Rs 32,999. Readers must note that the iPhone is currently listed with the same price tag on Flipkart as part of its Mobile’s Year End sale.

Apple iPhone 11, on the other hand, can be purchased at Rs 46,999 onwards. The recently launched iPhone 12 series is also available at discounted price in the ongoing Apple Days sale. For example, the cheapest iPhone launched in 2020- iPhone 12 Mini is up for sale at a starting price of Rs 60,900.

The electronics store is also giving offers on non-iPhone Apple devices. These include Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE at Rs 35,990 and Rs 26,490, respectively. While the AirPods Pro is selling at Rs 20,490, the regular AirPods is up for sale at Rs 12,399. Buyers can also get their hands on the yet to be launched Airpods Pro Max with a Rs 5,000 voucher to redeemed on any product bought on the website.

HomePod smart speaker is retailing at Rs 14,990.

