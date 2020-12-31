Indian crypto bank opens physical location, eyes 100 branches by 2022 By Cointelegraph

Indian crypto bank opens physical location, eyes 100 branches by 2022
Unicas, a joint venture between Indian online crypto banking platform Cashaa and United Multistate Credit Co-op Society, has launched a physical crypto bank branch in Jaipur, India.
Back in October, Multistate announced plans to offer both online and physical crypto banking services across its 34 locations in northern India.
