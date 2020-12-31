How to set up your Samsung Galaxy phone in 2020

Samsung makes some of the best Android phones around, but while it’s streamlined its setup process in the last few generations, there are still several extra steps compared to other phones as Samsung injects its own steps alongside Google’s. The process is self-explanatory, but we have all of the information and tips you need to know about as you go through each step.

How to set up your Galaxy phone

If you’re coming from a Samsung phone, you can skip most of this setup process and restore from that phone. Just open up Smart Switch on your current phone, and follow the prompts on both phones. We recommend doing this with a cable rather than Wi-Fi, which significantly speeds up the process.

Start by selecting the language you’d like to use for setup — you can change this later. Then tap the arrow button to begin the setup process. Agree to the terms and conditions and privacy policy. This is mandatory to continue setup, but you can opt out of sending diagnostic data and information linking (denoted by an Optional tag). Connect to a Wi-Fi network. You can skip this step and use mobile data, but it’s best to use Wi-Fi for initial setup since it uses lots of data. After the phone checks for software updates, you enter your Google Account email and password. After sign-in, you can choose which data and apps to restore from your Google account. If you have multiple phones on your account, you can choose which one to restore data from.

Apps and data will start downloading in the background as you finish setup — downloads will continue for 10-30 minutes. Set up your preferred security method — fingerprint is a great idea, though you’ll need to set a backup method like a PIN or pattern. Agree to Google’s terms of service, and then review “additional apps” from Google and Samsung to install — you can always install these later if you wish. Sign into or create a Samsung account — it’s an annoying extra step, but you’ll want to have one later, so you might as well do it now.

After all of those steps, you’re dropped onto the home screen of your phone to get acquainted with everything. How you configure everything from this point on is up to your personal preferences. Get all of your apps installed and set up just how you like, configure your home screen, and dive into the settings to find all of the little tweaks you want to make. Over time, your phone will become just as unique as you.

Additional tips for an optimal setup

Of course, you can arrange your device however you like, but if you’re anything like me, there are a few quick things you’ll want to set up once you’ve reached the end of the initial setup screen. Here are a few settings I’d recommend enabling or tweaking based on my personal usage with the Galaxy S20 FE.