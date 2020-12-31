How this Karate Kid scene influenced Cobra Kai’s Daniel

In a recent interview with Esquire, Macchio talked about how Daniel and Johnny’s parenting issues in Cobra Kai directly relate to the original Karate Kid series, saying, “The father figure was always ingrained in the original Karate Kid. And Cobra Kai is that. You have a guy who has a family that’s together, and you have another guy who is trying to put his family together.”

William Zabka added that the fact that both he and Macchio are now raising children in their own lives also factors into their characters’ development, saying, “The paternal part of growing up and getting some years on you stretches your heart. That plays into the show.”

When asked about a specific scene in The Karate Kid II in which Mr. Miyagi’s father passes away, and Daniel comforts him by talking about his own father’s death, Macchio said it was “one of [his] favorite scenes of the trilogy” and speaks to the beauty of the entire series. “Anytime you ground that connection of having that father figure in your life for a boy growing up is so important,” Macchio said.

It appears that in season 3, Daniel will continue to honor his memory of Mr. Miyagi by returning to his former home in Okinawa, Japan, and fans can probably Mr. Miyagi’s impact on Daniel to be an essential element of his character development for however the streaming series lasts.

Cobra Kai season 3 premieres on Netflix on Friday, January 1.