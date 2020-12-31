How Old Is TV Host Carson Daly and How Many Children Does He Have?

Anyone who remembers when MTV actually played music videos knows who Carson Daly is. As a VJ on Total Request Live, he became a face just about every teen and young adult in the late ’90s and early 2000s was familiar with.

These days, anyone who watches NBC knows who Daly is. He can be seen on the Today show and hosts The Voice as well as big primetime events for the network such as the annual New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly special. Here’s a little more about Daly including how old he is, how many children he has, and what his net worth is.

Carson Daly of the “Today Show” | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Carson Daly’s age

Daly was born on June 22, 1973, in Santa Monica, California, to parents Jim and Pattie. His father was a car salesman and his mother was a television personality. His dad died when he was a child and his mom remarried Richard Caruso.

According to TV Guide, Daly had actually wanted to be a priest growing but later decided that he wanted to be a professional golfer instead. He played against Tiger Woods in the American Junior Golf Association and even received a partial golf scholarship to Loyola Marymount University. After interning at a radio station in college though he opted to pursue a career in that field. Daly remained a fan of golf and has said that he and his stepfather bonded over their love for the game.

In 2017, Daly’s mother and Caruso passed away within five weeks of one another.

What Daly’s net worth is today

Carson Daly on MTV’s ‘TRL’ Finale | Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

Daly was a radio intern for Jimmy Kimmel before embarking on his own broadcasting career at the station KOME in San Jose, California. He then worked for KOME’s sister station KROQ in Los Angeles. Soon after, he was recruited by MTV and moved to New York City.

In 1998, Daly started hosting the popular program TRL. His own show, Last Call with Carson Daly debuted four years later. In 2011, he began hosting The Voice, a singing competition in which he also serves as an executive producer. You can catch Daly as an anchor on Today and Weekend Today as well.

Daly’s career choice turned out to be a good one and Celebrity Net Worth noted that he has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

Who he’s married to and how many children they have

Siri Pinter and Carson Daly | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Daly had some high-profile relationships with a few famous women over the years including Tara Reid and Jennifer Love Hewitt. But he’s settled down now and a family man.

The Voice host met his wife, Siri Pinter, when she worked as a writer’s assistant on his Last Call show.

“She would walk into our meetings and I would look at the other dudes in the room, like, ‘Do you see what I see?’ It was undeniable,” Daly told People.

The pair began dating and are now parents to four children. Their son, Jackson James, was born in 2009 followed by their second child, Etta Jones, three years later. The couple welcomed another daughter, London Rose, in 2014. They were married in 2015 and on March 26, 2020, Pitner gave birth to their latest addition Goldie Patricia.