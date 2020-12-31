How Farm Life Keeps Amanda Seyfried and Her Husband Closer

The actor Amanda Seyfried, who stars in the new David Fincher movie Mank, left New York City to live on a Catskills farm. Seyfried’s husband, actor Thomas Sadoski (known for shows like The Newsroom and Life in Pieces), and her children also live on the farm. Seyfried believes that as a result, her family is stronger than ever.

Amanda Seyfried, her husband, and children live on a farm

Amanda Seyfried at the premiere of A Million Ways To Die In The West on May 15, 2014 | Jason Merritt/Getty Images

According to The New York Times, the Mean Girls star “lives on a farm in the Catskills” with her husband and two young children. Her younger child, a son, was just born in Sept. 2020.

Seyfried also shares the farm with “several chickens, horses of wildly varying sizes, a donkey named Gus, [and] goats.” The interviewer even observed the actor having a “morning tussle” with some of the goats.

So, why does the movie star brave rural living? Seyfried bought the New York farm seven years ago, much to her business manager’s chagrin.

“I was like, ‘No, Mark! I’m telling you, this is where I’m going to die,’” the Mank star said. Seyfried “knew it was what she had long been searching for,” per The Times.

“Everybody needs a center of gravity,” she shared in the interview. “Somewhere to feel safe.” Seyfried says living in the Catskills “solidified my need to be out of the game when I’m not working, to be in nature and to refresh.”

Living on the farm with her family has also “put just about everything else into perspective” for Seyfried.

“It’s insane how much I can feel so accomplished and successful here without having to be in a successful movie,” she told the publication.

After 7 years on the farm, the ‘Mank’ star says her marriage is ‘stronger’

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Mar. 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

RELATED: ‘Mean Girls’: Amanda Seyfried Almost Played a More ‘Frightening’ Regina George Instead of Rachel McAdams

In an Aug. 2020 interview with Us Magazine, Seyfried confirmed that farm life is exactly what she’s “always wanted.” However, 2020 circumstances make the living situation that much more appealing to her.

“Now, with this pandemic especially, we’ve been able to just stay,” Seyfried told the publication. “We don’t even get on the train and go to the city.”

What is a typical day like for the Mamma Mia alum?

“I get up, I feed the animals,” she said. “I recently really trained Tommy, my husband, to be able to feed. He knows everything now. He can do everything.”

That has changed things up for their routine; now, Sadoski is often the one doing farm chores.

“These days, it’s been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals],” she told Us.

While Seyfried knows these past several months have been “hard,” for many people — and married couples in particular — she feels incredibly lucky to be closer than ever to her husband.

“Our family is still together,” Seyfried said. “I definitely think my marriage is, like, even stronger.”